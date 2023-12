26 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine incident occurred in Agdam district today, the press service of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) reported.

An anti-personnel mine exploded while the 41-year-old agency employee Zaur Makhmudov, was performing his service duties.

The incident occurred on the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam district, previously liberated from occupation.

Mahmudov was evacuated from the incident site and taken to the district hospital.