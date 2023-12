26 Dec. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pobeda aircraft will begin flying between the capitals of Russia and Uzbekistan on April 3, the air carrier announced.

Flights start on April 3. Departure airport is Vnukovo.

"This is a new direction for the airline. Now "Pobeda" flies every day to Samarkand",

the representative of "Pobeda" said.

Let us remind you that in addition to Uzbekistan, the low-cost company flies to the Emirates, Belarus, Türkiye and Armenia.