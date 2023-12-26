Aliyev and Pashinyan shake hands at CIS summit

26 Dec. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands.

The Heads of state greeted each other at the informal summit of the CIS Heads of state, which is taking place at this moment in St. Petersburg, RIA Novosti writes.

The meeting in St. Petersburg was the first for Aliyev and Pashinyan since local anti-terrorist measures were held in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in St. Petersburg this morning. Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia a day earlier. The day before, he participated in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.