27 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lebanon-based Hezbollah continues its attacks against Israel, threatening Lebanon itself, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Hezbollah continues to endanger the future of Lebanon for the sake of Hamas and Iran. We will continue to act resolutely to distance Hezbollah from the border," Daniel Hagari said.

He noted troops were "fighting in the southern Gaza Strip in the area of Khan Yunis."