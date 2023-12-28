Hamas ready for long fight

28 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Palestinian extremists Hamas had informed Iranian authorities that they had the resources to continue the fight against Israel for several months. In addition to this, the Iranian Hezbollah is on the side of Hamas.Besides, after the invasion of Palestinian radicals into Israel, the country's relations with Türkiye worsened. In particular, Israeli diplomats were recalled from Ankara.

Let us recall that the IDF noted that the urgency of eliminating all terrorists in Gaza remained.