West condemns Iran's decision to accelerate uranium enrichment

29 Dec. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA, France, Germany and the UK jointly condemned Tehran's intention to accelerate uranium enrichment to 60%. This statement was made after a report from the International Nuclear Agency (IAEA) about Iran's intention.

"We condemn this action and call on Iran to dismantle and de-escalate its nuclear program immediately . We remain committed to the diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran should never develop nuclear weapons",

the statement says.

The document emphasizes that the enrichment of uranium to the declared level has no civilian justification and can be aimed at military purposes, which will ultimately lead to another round of escalation in the region.