Azerbaijan to have embassy in Kabul

29 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in the capital of Afghanistan.

It is noted that the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan will begin its activities from the beginning of next year.

In 2021, Ilham Mammadov became the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Kabul. The corresponding decree was signed by Ilham Aliyev on July 28, 2021.

Earlier, the Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Jeyhun Bayramov, said that since the beginning of this year, the number of Azerbaijani missions abroad had reached 90.