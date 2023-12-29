Elbrus resort resumes its work after bad weather

29 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The entire infrastructure of the Elbrus resort is available to guests again, the Kavkaz RF telegram channel reported.

"Elbrus is open! The country's highest mountain resort once again welcomes everyone skiing on the slopes of the giant volcano. We are opening cable cars and trails after a break due to avalanche danger in the North Caucasus mountains",

Telegram channel Caucasus of the Russian Federation says.

Let us remind you that for several days, after the snowfall, the resort's slopes and ski lifts were closed. In addition to this, avalanches threatened the safety of skiers. Now the restoration work has been completed, all three lines of cable cars and trails are in operation