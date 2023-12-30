Baku reveals Russian peacekeepers' term of stay in Karabakh

30 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian peacekeepers' term of stay in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is envisaged until November 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"The duration of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is regulated by the document. The fact is that there is a trilateral statement and this document is signed at the level of leaders," the FM said.

Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh until November 2025. A total of 28 observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been phased out since this September.