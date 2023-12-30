Azerbaijan, Georgia reconcile 70% of border

30 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Tbilisi have currently agreed on 70% of the state border. The parties continue to work on reconciling on the remaining part, Tbilisi reports.

Already 70% of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border has been agreed upon at the moment, the head of the relevant parliamentary committee Nikoloz Samkharadze said.

According to him, it is difficult to predict when Azerbaijan and Georgia will be able to finally complete the process. However, the parliamentarian emphasized, representatives of Baku and Tbilisi continue to work on this issue.

"The delimitation agreement will not be signed until 100% of the border is agreed upon,”

– Nikoloz Samkharadze informed.