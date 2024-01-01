Pashinyan urges Armenia to prepare for new difficulties

1 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message on New Year and Armenian Christmas.

He emphasized that “new difficulties” may confront the republic in 2024, and everyone will have to show determination in order to preserve the republic in the status of a sovereign state.

"When I think about the path we have passed, I understand that this history is beyond the understandings of wrong and right decisions, and we are moving through the only possible path, even though extremely vicious, that will allow us to inherit a state for our generations," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Thus, the Armenian Prime Minister declared the September collapse of the separatist project in Khankendi as a result of Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist measures inevitable, and urged citizens to put up with this and move on, leaving revenge nationalist dreams in the past.

"We have passed most of this path, but we are not safe from new trials and difficulties ahead and we need not to shake, not to waver in our determination to have an independent state and to inherit that state to our generations," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also tried to clear his name, noting that all his decisions and actions are based on the state interest of Armenia. He stressed the priority to find formulas for the normalization and deepening of relations with Armenia's neighbors in the region.