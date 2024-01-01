Irakli Garibashvili: Georgia enters 2024 with new hope

1 Jan. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated citizens on New Year’s Eve by saying that 2023 had been a “truly special year of abundant success and progress in the recent history of our country”.

In his message, Garibashvili noted that his Government had succeeded in ensuring “peace” in the country and had taken “very important” steps towards the development of the country amid such “difficult” challenges all over the world.

"As a result of joint efforts made by our people and authorities, Georgia now stands as an outstanding leader globally with its economic advancement and democracy. These developments have been crown-jeweled by the status of an EU Candidate country, which has been granted in recognition of our united efforts based on dignity and truth, thus being a historic event for the country”, Garibashvili said.

The PM added the country was welcoming 2024 “with new hopes, aims and goals”, and further pointed out the “anticipation and readiness to work hard again for achieving these national goals in the most efficient manner”.