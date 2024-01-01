Kazakhstan hikes oil transportation tariff rate for Russia

1 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

KazTransOil raised the tariffs for Russia's oil transportation through Kazakhstan's section of the Tuimazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2 oil pipeline (TON-2) from January 1, 2024 by 37 cents.

In 2018-2023 Russian companies paid $9.3 for pumping one ton of oil at a distance of 1000 km, now it will cost $11.28. Thus, Kazakhstan's tariff for oil transportation services for Russian oil exports rose by 21.29%.

The Kazakh sector of TON-2 pipeline is 186.25 km long.