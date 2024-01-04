Bus with rescuers disappeared into 150-meter sinkhole in Kazakhstan

4 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Emergency specialists who went to the Maykainsky mine (Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan) to evacuate miners died when their bus fell into a deep sinkhole. So far, only two bodies have been found.

The Department of Emergency Situations of the Pavlodar region reported today that a bus with rescuers, heading to the Maykainsky mine due to an emergency situation, not far from the mine, fell into a sinkhole 150 meters deep, used for scrubbing operations.

There were four people in the bus: three emergency specialists and a driver.

Two bodies have already been discovered, rescuers are now preparing to lift them to the surface. The bus with two more people disappeared without a trace at the very bottom of the hole.

As for the emergency situation at the mine, 33 miners were safely brought to the surface from the mine.