4 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The UN confirmed the Russian Federation's data on the improvement of the Russian economy. The Organization expects Russia’s GDP to continue growing this year, though the UN forecasts are lower than those made by Russian experts.

Shantanu Mukherjee, head of the policy and analysis branch in the Sustainable Development Division within the UN’s Department for Economic and Social Affairs, said, that the economy of the Russian Federation grew in 2023, despite all the Western sanctions pressure.

According to UN experts, Russian GDP growth last year reached nearly 2.8%.

"We estimate that the Russian economy grew by approximately 2.7% in 2023. This growth will slow to 1.3% in 2024,”

– Shantanu Mukherjee reported.