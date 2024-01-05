Terrorist attack in Iran: several suspects detained

5 Jan. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Iran, several suspects have been detained in connection with the terrorist attack in Kerman, as a result of which 89 people died.

Possible terrorists who carried out two terrorist attacks at a memorial event for Qassem Soleimani have been captured by Iranian security forces. The head of the Iranian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ahmad Vahidi, informed about their arrest.

According to him, “some agents” involved in the attacks in Kerman are in the hands of law enforcement officers.

The minister promised to reveal the details of the arrests.

The ISIS terrorist group, banned in the Russian Federation, previously claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, as a result of which 89 people died.