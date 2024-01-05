New criminal case initiated against Haykaz Baghmanyan

5 Jan. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Another criminal case has been initiated against the former deputy chief of the Armenian General Staff. Haykaz Bagmanyan is suspected of laundering a huge amount of money.

The former deputy head of the General Staff of Armenia is accused of money laundering: according to investigators, Haykaz Bagmanyan legalized $600,000.

The crime is being investigated under Article 190 “Money Laundering” on an especially large scale. Bagmanyan faces a 6 to 12-year prison term. Punishment under this article also implies confiscation of property.

Almost a year ago, Bagmanyan became a defendant in the first criminal case: he was convicted of concealing property and income on a particularly large scale. He was also charged with illegal enrichment.

In 2018-2020, Bagmanyan served as deputy head of the CSTO Joint Headquarters