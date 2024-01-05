Traffic light identifies violating pedestrians in Moscow

5 Jan. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A special traffic light detecting and making pictures of those crossing the road at a red light has been tested in Moscow. However, the device does not yet recognize the identity of the pedestrian who violated the rules.

The Moscow traffic police tested a fundamentally new traffic light - it is equipped with a biometric camera that recognizes the faces of pedestrians, the head of the capital's State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Alexander Bykov said.

For the testing, the device was placed on Berezhkovskaya Embankment.

"Photo recording provides for displaying the track of a pedestrian's movement and a traffic light signal,”

- Bykov said.

Bykov clarified that the traffic light determines that a person has violated the rules and displays his image on a special board nearby. For now, this is it: personal identification is not expected.