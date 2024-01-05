Terrorist attack in Kerman: 11 suspects detained, new bombs found

5 Jan. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian authorities have provided detailed information on how many people were detained as part of the investigation into the double terrorist attack in Kerman. The results of the searches are also presented.

Over 10 people who may be involved in the terrorist attack on the rally in memory of Qassem Soleimani were detained in Iran, the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic informs.

A total of 11 suspects were arrested, Tasnim reports.

In addition, as part of the investigation, a house was found in Kerman where the suicide bombers lived. A search was carried out, during which bombs and explosive belts that could be used by terrorists at any moment were found.

Fars news agency, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports that the law enforcement officers found “important evidence.”