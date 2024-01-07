Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas

7 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Orthodox Christians on Christmas. The corresponding publication appeared on Sunday on her pages on social networks.

"I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas, I wish all our fellow citizens good health and happiness!",

the message said.

Earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan congratulated the Orthodox Christians on the holiday.

Let us remind you that today the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as the Georgian, Jerusalem and Serbian churches celebrate Christmas.