Türkiye reveals when Zangezur corridor to be launched

8 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye expects implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project in 2028, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadır Uraloglu said.

He recalled that the Azerbaijani part of the Zangezur Corridor is nearing completion.

"The length of the Turkish section of the corridor is 224 km. Overall, the entire process of creating this corridor will take five years. So, by 2028, we'll complete all the work," Uraloglu said.

The minister recalled that the length of the Armenian section of the Zangezur Corridor is about 43 km.

"In case of an agreement, the Armenian side will need to plan and tender to consider the corridor as fully completed," Uraloglu said.

The minister mentioned that Iran has proposed the construction of a road on its side that will connect Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Türkiye through its territory, and negotiations are underway regarding this.

The Zangezur Corridor aims to establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the above-mentioned trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 agreement.