8 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

District election commissions have already been established in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said.

According to Panahov, the election commissions are fully set and ready to be operational for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Last year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.