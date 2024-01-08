Tbilisi to get ice palace next year

8 Jan. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An ice palace will appear in Tbilisi. The Georgian Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure spoke about this.

According to Irakli Karseladze, construction works are planned to be completed by early 2025. He specified that the sports facility would be built for the European Winter Youth Olympic Festival. It will take place in February next year.

"We are already going through procedural issues to prepare the country for the 2025 Olympic festival. For the event an ice palace will be built in Tbilisi, and the biathlon and ski slopes have already been equipped in Bakuriani",

Irakli Karseladze said.

The capacity of the main ice arena will be 1.5 thousand people, and the small one's capacity will be 200 people.