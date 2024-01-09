Russia and Türkiye working on Erdogan-Putin meeting

9 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is being worked out through diplomatic channels, the President Erdogan's administration reported.

The Turkish presidential administration clarified that the meeting is on the agenda. However, the date and place of negotiations have not yet been set.

"The meeting is on the agenda, the related work is being worked out through diplomatic channels, but nothing more specific yet," the statement reads.

Earlier, Putin said he was planning to meet with his Turkish counterpart in early 2024.