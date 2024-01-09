Turkish eggs to go on sale in Moscow and Moscow region

9 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of the year, Türkiye has made two deliveries of chicken eggs to Russia. Both shipments arrived in the capital region and successfully passed sanitary inspection.

Eggs were delivered from Türkiye on January 3 and 5.

"On January 5 and 8, the department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Moscow, Moscow and Tula regions at the temporary storage warehouse of JSC OST-Terminal carried out documentary and physical control of two batches of chicken table eggs in the amount of 316.8 thousand pieces each, received from Türkiye",

Rosselkhoznadzor said.

The products were inspected successfully, and the department decided to release the product for free sale.

Let us remind you that earlier Azerbaijan began supplying table eggs to Russia.