Qatar works for peace in Israel

9 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the country's authorities are working for an early resolution of the conflict in Gaza. According to the Ministry's spokesman, Qatar is exchanging ideas with all parties interested in bringing peace to Gaza.

"The ideas focus on cessation of hostilities, prevention of their spread in the region and reaching an agreement on the exchange of prisoners",

the Qatar Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the Head of the Israeli government said that the war would end as soon as Hamas militants released the hostages.