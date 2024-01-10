Lloyd Austin in hospital: what happened to head of Pentagon?

10 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Pentagon

The US Secretary of Defense was hospitalized on January 1, the White House found out about his hospitalization only three days later. The US Congress launches investigation after scandal with Pentagon chief.

A scandal continues to develop in Washington regarding Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is in the hospital for over a week already: the president learned that the head of the Pentagon is hospitalized and can not perform his duties only a few days later. The exact diagnosis of Austin, who occupies one of the key posts in the government, became known in the White House just yesterday.

As it turned out, back in December, the 70-year-old head of the Pentagon was diagnosed with prostate cancer. On December 22, he underwent surgery under general anesthesia. He was discharged home on the next day.