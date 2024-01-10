Putin-Erdogan summit to take place, Kremlin reports

10 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

According to the Kremlin, the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye is being coordinated through diplomatic channels. Earlier, Ankara reported that negotiations between the leaders of the countries were on the agenda.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will take place.

According to him, the date of negotiations between the leaders of the two countries is currently being agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, Ankara stated that a meeting between Putin and Erdoğan is on the agenda, but there are currently no details provided.