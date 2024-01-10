How many tourists visited sunny Abkhazia in 2023?

10 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Abkhazia have announced data on 2023 tourist flow. The Ministry of Tourism also told how many people visited the main attractions of the republic - Lake Ritsa and the New Athos Cave.

Last year, 1.3 mln tourists visited Abkhazia, the country’s Ministry of Tourism reports.

According to the ministry, the income from tickets sold to the Ritsa National Park exceeded 385 mln rubles, which is 20 mln less than in 2022, when the park was visited by 632,200 guests.

The figure for the New Athos Cave increased slightly: last year, revenues from it amounted to more than 272.4 mln rubles, and the year before - to 268.6 mln.