Who was Azerbaijan President's main interlocutor during Second Karabakh War?

10 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani president revealed with whom he talked the most during the war in 2020. The head of state announced this information in an interview with local TV channels.

Ilham Aliyev named the politicians with whom he spoke most often during the Second Karabakh War.

“During the Second Karabakh War, I spoke the most with the President of Türkiye and the President of Russia,”

- the President of Azerbaijan said.

The head of state explained that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was with Baku throughout the war, from the very first to the last day. And the political and moral support that the Turkish leader provided to Azerbaijan served as a signal for many.

The President of Azerbaijan added that even now, if a serious problem arises, the head of state will immediately call Erdoğan and inform him.