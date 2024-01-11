Azerbaijan to become leader in tourism in Caucasus

11 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the near future, the Republic of Azerbaijan will take a leading position in the field of tourism in the Caucasus. This statement was made by the representative of the Association of Travel Agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Muzaffar Agakerimov during his speech at the forum. The forum is dedicated to the development of the country's tourism sector.

Agakerimov noted that the republic attracted many foreign tourists with its hospitality and cuisine.

"Guests who come to Azerbaijan for various international events admitted in their interviews that they were fascinated by the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people, cuisine and our nature",

Muzaffar Agakerimov said.