Netanyahu manages to keep his post

11 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's Supreme Court has dismissed the application to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

It is noted that after the Hamas invasion of Israel and the subsequent escalation in Gaza, the legal revolution came to an end.

"Currently, the legislative procedures that were at the center of the applicants' claims are not progressing. It appears that there have been fundamental changes in both the actual infrastructure underlying the petition and the legal claims of the petitioners, making the petition irrelevant",

the Supreme Court of Israel's decree says.

It should be noted that on Thursday, November 11, preliminary hearings of the international court in the case of South Africa against Israel began in The Hague.

The authorities of the Jewish state are accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip. The goal of the South African representatives is to force Israel to stop military operations in the Palestinian enclave.