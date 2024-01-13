Fire engulfs Wildberries warehouse in Saint-Petersburg

13 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Saint-Petersburg

In the village of Shushary, Saint-Petersburg, a powerful fire continues at the Wildberries warehouse, which started early this morning. At the moment it is localized over an area of 70,000 square meters.

A fire in the Wildberries marketplace warehouse started today in Saint-Petersburg in the Pushkinsky district (Shushary).

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire began early in the morning, at 7.42 Moscow time. The entire warehouse area reaches 112,000 square meters. At first, rescuers estimated the area of the fire at 50,000 square meters, later it flared up to 70,000 square meters and was localized. 270 people continue to extinguish the fire.

There are no injured as a result of the fire.

Cause of fire

According to the preliminary results, the fire started because of faulty electrical wiring.

At the same time, Gosstroynadzor reported that the warehouse building was not officially put into operation: Wildberries did not even apply for the corresponding application. However, the company received a building permit. The already built warehouse also received a certificate of compliance with the project.

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Saint-Petersburg

What will happen with ordered items?

Wildberries has already decided that the company will pay compensation to sellers whose goods were stored in the burnt warehouse.

As for the buyers, their orders will be re-registered. If there are no similar products on the marketplace, orders will be canceled and buyers will receive their money back.