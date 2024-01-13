Defenders of icon with Stalin hold rally in Tbilisi

13 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza“

Today, large-scale protests of conservatives took place in the Georgian capital. The participants to the rally expressed dissatisfaction with the desecration of the icon of St. Matrona of Moscow, which also depicts Joseph Stalin.

Supporters of far-right views took part in a demonstration in Tbilisi, organized by the Alt-Info movement. The action was dedicated to the situation with the icon of St. Matrona of Moscow in the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, which depicts Matrona’s meeting with Joseph Stalin and was doused with paint by activists.

First, the protesters came to the parliament building, where a rally took place. Then the procession began. The participants walked with Georgian flags, icons and Christian symbols.

Arriving at the Sameba temple, the believers prayed in the Cathedral.

The participants to rally demanded from parliament to quickly adopt the announced law on criminal punishment for blasphemous treatment of shrines and prosecute those who doused the icon with pain.