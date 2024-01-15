Ilham Aliyev opens Border Service hospital complex in Baku

15 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of a new military hospital complex of the State Border Service in Baku.

The construction of the military hospital, spanning eight floors and including auxiliary buildings, was executed using modern technologies and advanced practices. The hospital has waiting rooms, meeting rooms, dining areas and a laboratory.

The capacity can be expanded to 700 beds during the military period. The establishment of the Emergency Medical Center ensures the 24-hour reception of patients in critical condition.

Throughout the year, the military hospital is equipped to handle nearly 110,000 outpatients and 17,000-20,000 inpatients.

The hospital complex was established with funds allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan.