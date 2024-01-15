Iran produces record oil within OPEC

15 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, Iran increased its oil production and broke a record among OPEC member countries. This information was released by the US Department of Energy.

It is reported that last year the republic increased the amount of fuel by 330 thousand barrels per day. The total volume reached more than 2.8 million barrels per day.

It is also clarified that the overall oil production of OPEC countries fell by 630 thousand barrels and reached 26.8 million barrels per day.

Two years ago, the organization produced more than 27 million barrels per day.