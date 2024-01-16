Armenia passes law allowing to officially buy off military service

16 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian parliament voted to pass in the final reading a draft law allowing male citizens over 27 years old who have not served in the armed forces to be exempted from criminal liability, stipulated by the current legislation, by paying a hefty amount of money.

According to the draft law, the citizens of Armenia, who left the country to dodge compulsory 24-month military service will be able to return to the homeland upon reaching the age of 27 and be exempted from criminal prosecution.

They will have to serve 15 months and pay 2.5 million drams ($6,200), or serve 7.5 months and pay 5 million drams ($12.400), or serve 1 month and pay 10 million drams ($24,800). If they pay 15 million drams, they will be exempted from two years' service in the army ($37,000).

Also, under the draft law criminal prosecution against army dodgers over 37 years old (if they dodged compulsory 24-month service) and reserve officers over 45 years old will be terminated.

Besides, Armenian citizens who have obtained citizenship of another country after reaching the age of 27 will be exempted from service if they have previously served in the army of the country of location for 12 months or more.

Otherwise, they will be able to be exempted from service on condition that they pay 2.5 million drams ($6,200).