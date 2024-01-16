Riyadh to help Baku in demining Karabakh

16 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Saudi Arabian government will provide financial support to humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan, according to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

"The government of Saudi Arabia will provide financial support to the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center. For this purpose, a Memorandum of Financial Assistance was signed between the Chairman of the Board of the Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Suleymanov, and the Deputy Director of the Medical and Environmental Department of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center, Abdullah Muhammed Alvadeyi. During the event, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition where models of mine and other explosive ammunition samples, minesweepers' tools and equipment, and personal protective clothing were displayed in the liberated areas," ANAMA said.

The leadership of the National Defense University and the Command and Staff College of Saudi Arabia also arrived in Baku today.