Georgian airports received more than 6 million passengers last year

16 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian air harbors are breaking records for passenger traffic. Last year, over 6 million people used the services of Georgian airports. Information about this was announced by the Civil Aviation Agency of the Republic.

It is noted that these figures increased by 35% compared to 2022.

It is also clarified that it was possible to return to the level of the pre-pandemic period.

The largest number of passengers was served by the capital's air harbor. The number of tourists amounted to 3.6 million people.

Kutaisi Airport received 1.6 million passengers. The total volume of passenger traffic at Batumi Airport amounted to more than 620 thousand people.

In addition to this, all major airlines increased the number of customers by more than 90% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019.

In total, more than 26 thousand flights were carried out to Georgian airports.

The leader in passenger transportation at Georgian air harbors was the Hungarian company Wizz Air, which transported more than 1.2 million people.