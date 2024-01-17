CPC resumes oil loadings at Black Sea terminal

17 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has resumed oil pipeline operations and crude loading after suspending operations earlier due to stormy weather at its marine terminal on the Black Sea.

"Normalization of weather conditions allowed Caspian Pipeline Consortium to resume standard operation of the Company's Marine Terminal on January 17, 2024. A tanker was moored to SPM-2," the CPC said.

Receipt of oil from shippers was also resumed in a routine mode. Receipt of oil into the system was suspended on January 16 evening.