Arkhyz resort to celebrate 2024 World Snow Day with tournament

20 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Alpine skiing and snowboarding competitions among amateurs will be held on the slopes of Arkhyz resort on the World Snow Day. Both adults and children from three years old can participate in it.

The winter international holiday, World Snow Day, will be celebrated at the Arkhyz resort in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic on Sunday, the press service of the resort informs.

Amateur competitions will be held in the morning. Fans will be able to compete in alpine skiing and snowboarding.

Each athlete will perform two runs. The final result will be the average time.

To participate, it is necessary to register. The winners will receive prizes at the finish line.

When is World Snow Day celebrated?

The holiday was created in 2012. It is celebrated by winter sports enthusiasts every year on the penultimate Sunday of January.