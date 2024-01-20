Ban on coregonus fishing extended in Sevan

20 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The coregonus population in Lake Sevan is declining, thus, the fishing ban was extended, and the quota was reduced. The fishing season is expected to start in March.

Armenia has extended the ban on coregonus catching on an industrial scale from Lake Sevan.

The ban was introduced in late November last year due to spawning season, and was supposed to be lifted on January 20.

“We will not lift the ban on January 20. The tightening of measures is due to the period of intensive spawning of coregonus and the need for stricter control. It is planned to allow fishing from March 1 to September 1,”

– Head of the Department for Bioresources Management of the Ministry of Environment of Armenia Sevak Baloyan said.

Private coregonus fishing is completely prohibited. Fishing by enterprises is allowed only during a certain season and with a special permit. In 2024, it was decided to reduce the catch limit by 255 tons instead of 300 tons, as the coregonus population in Sevan is declining.