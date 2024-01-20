Khankendi honors memory of January 20 martyrs for first time in 34 years

20 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The memory of the January 20 martyrs has been honored with a minute of silence in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city for the first time in 34 years.

Today, in the city of Khankendi, as well as throughout Azerbaijan, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of January 20.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom.

Thirty four years ago, on the night of January 19-20, 147 citizens of Baki died as a result of military aggression of the units of the Soviet Army.