Putin to launch construction of Egypt's Ed-Dabaa NPP fourth unit

22 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will speak at a ceremony this week at Egypt's under-construction Ed-Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) and give the order to start pouring concrete, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are talking about the joint participation of [the presidents] in the ceremony. They will give a speech and give the command to pour the first concrete," Peskov said.

Earlier, it was reported that Putin planned to take part in the ceremony of pouring the first concrete at the fourth power unit of the Ed-Dabaa NPP next week via video link.

The pouring of the first concrete at the fourth unit of the Ed-Dabaa NPP marks the end of the preparatory stage and the transition to the main stage of the capital construction of all units of the plant.