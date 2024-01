22 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Swedish MP Richard Jomshof said it was necessary to introduce a ban on the use of Islamic symbols in public.

According to the publication Svenska Dagbladet, the politician believes that from the point of view of many people, Islamic symbols can cause danger, and restricting its use is a possible step forward.

At the same time, he is not going to "identify Islam with Nazism". However, in his opinion, many Swedes are wary of the Muslim veil.