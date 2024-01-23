Israel not want war with Hezbollah

23 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that his country was not going to fight against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

He noted that the situation in the north was under control, despite the fact that Hezbollah continued to stage provocations against Israel.

The minister stressed that Israel did not want to fight with Hezbollah, but the country was ready for any situation that could arise in the north.

"We keep one hand in the south, and a keen eye is directed to the north",

Yoav Gallant said.