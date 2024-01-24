100 km of new eco-trails to appear in Sirius

24 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

New ecological routes to appear on the federal territory of Sirius. About 100 km of roads will be built in the most picturesque places.

On the territory of Sirius, hundreds of kilometers of additional eco-trails will be created, the press service of the federal territory informs.

Currently, 16 ecological routes are equipped in the settlement. Their total length is 30 km, they run through the most picturesque places of Sirius. For example, in the coastal area, visitors can admire relict forests, and in the mountain cluster, alpine meadows.

Along the entire length of the roads there will be stands with information and descriptions of the local nature.

Hundreds of kilometers of ecological trails will connect the sea and the mountainous areas.