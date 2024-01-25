Lado Gudiashvili exhibition opens in Baku

25 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The exhibition of Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili's works has been opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A representative of the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation, the artist's great-granddaughter Elisabed Lordkipanidze told reporters that the personal exhibition features Gudiashvili's works from the Paris period to the end of his life.

She mentioned her grandfather's special relations with the Azerbaijani people.

Lordkipanidze also thanked the Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing the exhibition at such a high level.

The works of the legendary artist in painting, graphics, and stage design are being demonstrated for the first time in Azerbaijan.