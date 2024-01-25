Real wages grew in Russia

25 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin announced an increase in real wages in Russia. He clarified that over the year, the salaries of Russians increased more than inflation.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an increase in real wages in the country in 2023.

“Last year, the level of real wages in our country increased more than inflation, it is higher than inflation. The level of real disposable income of the population also increased,”

- the president said.

The head of state added that wage growth is regulated by the market, while the state, based on budgetary capabilities, will continue to provide support to citizens employed in social spheres.