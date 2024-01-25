Liberated Shusha, Aghdam welcomed 28,000 guests

25 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

From January 24, 2022, to January 25, 2024, almost 28,000 people visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan informs that 680 bus runs were carried out to the cities of Shusha and Aghdam, carrying 27,822 passengers.

Regular bus routes to two cities of Karabakh have been running for two years. By the end of 2023, foreign tourists, as well as citizens in private cars, were allowed to visit the region.